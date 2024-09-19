Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Shares Up 4.2%

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

