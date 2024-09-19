Michael Stock Sells 5,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,656,799.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 1,242,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,214. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,278,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after acquiring an additional 594,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 60.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 539,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

