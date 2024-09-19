Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Trading Down 0.4%

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.66). 5,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 64,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.67).

Microlise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £146.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12,600.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

Recommended Stories

