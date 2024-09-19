Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

