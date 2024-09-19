Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

