Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 2.7% Higher

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.04 and last traded at $89.73. 7,520,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 21,274,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

