MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

