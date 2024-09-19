MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. 509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.