MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.53 and last traded at $72.38. 9,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 30,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
