MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading 7.5% Higher

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.66 and last traded at $131.12. 56,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 153,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.93.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

