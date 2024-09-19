MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $12.78. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 213,403 shares.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.0 %
The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
