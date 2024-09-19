MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up to $44.71

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.71, but opened at $48.30. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 267,512 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.