MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $26.29. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 926 shares traded.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
