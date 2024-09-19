Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 81.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $430.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day moving average is $423.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

