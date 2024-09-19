Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 447,232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $168,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,021,367 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $384,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total value of $7,157,129.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,807.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $430.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.