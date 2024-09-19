MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $134.53

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.53, but opened at $138.37. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $134.13, with a volume of 2,285,125 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

