MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,474,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,913 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MVIS stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.02. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.98.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 101.97% and a negative net margin of 1,037.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

