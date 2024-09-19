Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.55

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 11380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

