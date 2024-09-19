Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

