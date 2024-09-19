Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 1,243 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.12 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

