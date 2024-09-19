Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 2,811 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,050,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,416,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $196.48 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.22.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

