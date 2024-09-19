Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys Shares of 9,807 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.63 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.