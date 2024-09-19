Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $495.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

