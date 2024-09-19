Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $10.21 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.2% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.
Xylem Stock Performance
NYSE XYL opened at $132.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
