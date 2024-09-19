Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $10.21 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.2% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $132.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.