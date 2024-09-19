Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $312,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $260,316,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

