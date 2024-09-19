Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $319,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,322,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE opened at $195.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $197.39.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
