Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $5.55 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $115.86 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

