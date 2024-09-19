Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 27.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.8 %

APTV stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.