Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 124,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 293,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

