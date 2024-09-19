Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 212 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

