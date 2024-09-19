Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 1,675 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $134.71 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

