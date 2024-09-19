Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 3,960 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Veralto were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Veralto by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 3.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.22.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

