Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 50,788 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,788 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 413,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 156,085 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 158,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,907,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 454,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

