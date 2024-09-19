Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $364.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

