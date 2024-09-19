Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 67000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Midland Exploration Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36.
Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.
About Midland Exploration
Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.
