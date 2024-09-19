Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 0.7% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.53. 159,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 215,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Milestone Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 5.6% of Lion Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned approximately 4.39% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

