MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,683. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

