MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$990.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.1 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 1,164,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

