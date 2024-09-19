MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$990.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.1 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 905,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

