MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 905,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,683. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.