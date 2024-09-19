MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.13 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MLKN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

