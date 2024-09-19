MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $15.14

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $16.13. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 204,798 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.