Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $84.11 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.