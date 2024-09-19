Miramar Capital LLC Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.