Miramar Capital LLC Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.21 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.