Miramar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.55.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

