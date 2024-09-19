Miramar Capital LLC Invests $533,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $175.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $176.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

