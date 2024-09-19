Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Jay A. Pack Sells 72,054 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $958,318.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Trading Up 2.0 %

AVO opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $947.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVO shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

