Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 300,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 210,385 shares.The stock last traded at $13.14 and had previously closed at $12.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $947.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $958,318.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,145.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $685,447.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,219,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,876,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,959 shares of company stock worth $2,299,015 over the last ninety days. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,952,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

