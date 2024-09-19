Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.85

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Average Calculator
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.