Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.63.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.