Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.63.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

